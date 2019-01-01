My Queue

Why Soft Skills Make Strong Networks
Networking

Why Soft Skills Make Strong Networks

It is possible to do well, by doing good.
Ivan Misner | 4 min read
Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle

Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle

The pledge is intended to help tackle the low and middle-income housing crisis in Seattle, but also to encourage policy change, new investment by the state, and to support organizations that help the homeless.
Matthew Humphries | 3 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
These Food Industry Veterans Say That Building a Community Is the Most Important Part of a Food Startup

These Food Industry Veterans Say That Building a Community Is the Most Important Part of a Food Startup

Real Good Foods started selling its chicken-crust pizzas online before making the push to get into stores.
Stephen J. Bronner | 4 min read
How Women Entrepreneurs in This Rural Peru Community Work Together to Build a Stronger Business

How Women Entrepreneurs in This Rural Peru Community Work Together to Build a Stronger Business

To provide support for their entire community, these female founders must collaborate, rather than compete.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read

More From This Topic

The Woman Behind One of the Country's Largest Animal-Welfare Organizations Shares Her Leadership Advice When Dealing With a Divisive Community
Ready For Anything

The Woman Behind One of the Country's Largest Animal-Welfare Organizations Shares Her Leadership Advice When Dealing With a Divisive Community

Despite its laudable mission, Best Friends Animal Society has its critics. Its new CEO, Julie Castle, shares how to work with those who may not see eye to eye with you.
This Dog's Life | 12 min read
What Motivates You to Work?
Ready For Anything

What Motivates You to Work?

That paycheck will never be big enough if it's the only reason you're going to work.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
This Entrepreneur Fought Her Neighbors for Her Right to Open Her First D.C. Restaurant and Won

This Entrepreneur Fought Her Neighbors for Her Right to Open Her First D.C. Restaurant and Won

It took this restaurant owner three times as long as expected to get her liquor license after a community battle with men who accused her of trying to open a brothel.
Rose Previte | 5 min read
6 Global Trends Reveal How Women Are Redefining Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

6 Global Trends Reveal How Women Are Redefining Entrepreneurship

Females are unlocking massive opportunities for business expansion.
Devishobha Chandramouli | 5 min read
Use This Mindset to Help Everyone in Your Network Succeed

Use This Mindset to Help Everyone in Your Network Succeed

Animus Women's Innovation Summit founder Lucienne Gigante says providing economic opportunities for women is what will set our global communities on a path to prosperity.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
$0 to $1,000 in a Day: How to Create a Community That Keeps Buying and Buying From You
$0 to $1000

$0 to $1,000 in a Day: How to Create a Community That Keeps Buying and Buying From You

Ecommerce pro Trevor Chapman shares a secret that doesn't take a lot of work but yields huge results.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
Want to Join a Women-Only Accelerator? Read This First.

Want to Join a Women-Only Accelerator? Read This First.

How do you choose the right accelerator, as a female entrepreneur, to ensure that the time and money spent is valuable?
Kristina Libby | 7 min read
How You Can Cultivate the One Thing Customers Truly Want
Community

How You Can Cultivate the One Thing Customers Truly Want

Every company wants to drive customer loyalty, but many neglect the fact that what customers want is community.
Peter Daisyme | 6 min read
Are You Craving Community for Your Customers? Here Are the Tools You'll Need.
Community

Are You Craving Community for Your Customers? Here Are the Tools You'll Need.

Cultivating a feeling of 'community' is crucial to any company's success.Without it, customers will just shop somewhere else.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read
3 Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories of Courage, Community and Innovation 8 Months After Hurricane Maria
Women Entrepreneurs

3 Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories of Courage, Community and Innovation 8 Months After Hurricane Maria

The island has faced challenges since the devastating storm, but the startup community is focused on the future.
Nina Zipkin | 13 min read

When it comes to entrepreneurship, community can make or break a business. Not only do entrepreneurs need to build a close community to other professionals around them, but they need to build a loyal, online and sometimes global community of customers as well.

Another definition of community comes from businesses working to make the area around them a better place, which many companies strive to do. 