Community Banks

How to Pick the Right Bank for Your Business
Ask the Money Guy

A generation ago, most businesses just picked the bank closest to their office. Today, banks of all sizes and locations compete for your business -- but not all are equal. Let's break it down.
2 min read
How the Decline in Community Banks Hurts Small Business

Dodd-Frank has weakened community banks, a lifeline for many small businesses.
Scott Shane | 3 min read
Time for a Bank Loan? What Lenders Are Looking For in Small-Business Owners.

A lending expert offers tips on how small-business owners can become bankable.
Ami Kassar | 4 min read
5 Funding Sources to Grow Your Business (Infographic)

A look at the pros and cons of securing capital from crowdfunding, angel investors, venture capitalists, the SBA and community banks.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 1 min read
What Do Pinterest and a Community Bank in Lubbock, Texas, Have In Common?

When it comes to converting companies into cash, an alternative investment marketplace is expanding beyond high-growth startups.
Catherine Clifford

More From This Topic

Most Retailers Saving Big on Debit Card Processing Fees
Payments

Federal Reserve report shows financial reforms are making a difference for merchants, although some say it's not enough.
Catherine Clifford
Don't 'Occupy Wall Street,' Start a Small Business
Starting a Business

While some block sidewalks on Wall Street and elsewhere, other unemployed citizens are going in a more productive direction: They're starting businesses.
Carol Tice
How Community Banks Are Wooing Small-Business Customers
Finance

The money is coming back in business borrowing-- so why don't businesses want it? Here's a look at what some innovative community banks are doing to try to be your lender.
Gwen Moran | 8 min read
How to Find the Best Local Lender for Your Business
Finance

Interested in working with a community bank? Here are a few tips for finding the right one.
Gwen Moran | 2 min read
Can Entrepreneurs Count on Community Banks?
Finance

Small banks have been quietly shutting their doors in greater number. Here's how their loss could affect your business.
Carol Tice
Interest Grows in Business Banking
Finance

Thanks to the repeal of a banking law, business bank accounts may now earn interest. But community banks aren't pleased.
Carol Tice
Small-Biz Loan Money Finally Trickles to Community Banks
Finance

The Treasury Department recently opened the spigot on the $30 billion Small Business Loan Fund. But is it too little, too late?
Carol Tice
Why the Small Business Loan Fund is Falling Short
Growth Strategies

Many initially praised the small-business fund that would make $30 billion available to small banks to loan out businesses, but funds haven't yet been disbursed. Here are the reasons for the holdup.
Diana Ransom
Signs of Life in Small-Business Funding
Finance

A look at some of the more hopeful signals from the world of commercial lending, community banks, credit unions and venture backers
Gwen Moran | 6 min read