Community Banks
Ask the Money Guy
A generation ago, most businesses just picked the bank closest to their office. Today, banks of all sizes and locations compete for your business -- but not all are equal. Let's break it down.
2 min read
Dodd-Frank has weakened community banks, a lifeline for many small businesses.
A lending expert offers tips on how small-business owners can become bankable.
A look at the pros and cons of securing capital from crowdfunding, angel investors, venture capitalists, the SBA and community banks.
When it comes to converting companies into cash, an alternative investment marketplace is expanding beyond high-growth startups.
Federal Reserve report shows financial reforms are making a difference for merchants, although some say it's not enough.
While some block sidewalks on Wall Street and elsewhere, other unemployed citizens are going in a more productive direction: They're starting businesses.
The money is coming back in business borrowing-- so why don't businesses want it? Here's a look at what some innovative community banks are doing to try to be your lender.
Interested in working with a community bank? Here are a few tips for finding the right one.
Small banks have been quietly shutting their doors in greater number. Here's how their loss could affect your business.
Thanks to the repeal of a banking law, business bank accounts may now earn interest. But community banks aren't pleased.
The Treasury Department recently opened the spigot on the $30 billion Small Business Loan Fund. But is it too little, too late?
Many initially praised the small-business fund that would make $30 billion available to small banks to loan out businesses, but funds haven't yet been disbursed. Here are the reasons for the holdup.
A look at some of the more hopeful signals from the world of commercial lending, community banks, credit unions and venture backers
