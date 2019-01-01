My Queue

community engagement

7 Ways to Generate Publicity Without Spending a Cent
Growth Strategies

7 Ways to Generate Publicity Without Spending a Cent

There are many ways to draw attention without paying for an ad.
Brian Jones | 7 min read
Aspiring Entrepreneur? Consider Perfecting Something That's Already Built

Aspiring Entrepreneur? Consider Perfecting Something That's Already Built

A franchise is the fast track to business ownership.
Serenity Gibbons | 7 min read
The Secret to a Successful Franchise? A 'Community'-Based Business

The Secret to a Successful Franchise? A 'Community'-Based Business

The real challenge is finding the hook and putting the people in place to make it all possible.
Ben Midgley | 6 min read
Get the Word Out With Worthy Cause Marketing

Get the Word Out With Worthy Cause Marketing

Getting involved at the community level, in all the communities you do business, is the most effective and gratifying market of all.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 5 min read
10 Ways Small Businesses Can Give Back Without Breaking the Bank

10 Ways Small Businesses Can Give Back Without Breaking the Bank

Helping improve your community or bolster a cause you believe in is probably the most satisfying way there is to market your business.
John Rampton | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Bragging About Treating Your Team Well Is Always Good PR
Public Relations

Bragging About Treating Your Team Well Is Always Good PR

Don't be shy about going public when you boost pay or host fun events for your employees.
Derek Newton | 5 min read
How the Power of Entrepreneurial Relationships Is Rebuilding Baltimore
Community building

How the Power of Entrepreneurial Relationships Is Rebuilding Baltimore

The entrepreneurial knack for seeing opportunity where others are daunted is energizing a proud city struggling through difficult times.
Darrah Brustein | 7 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Niche Marketplaces
Sharing Economy

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Niche Marketplaces

Thank Airbnb, Trulia and other niche players for the potential partnerships -- and more -- that they offer entrepreneurs.
Tx Zhuo | 4 min read
The New Axis of Business Initiatives: Strategic Community Engagement
Customer Engagement

The New Axis of Business Initiatives: Strategic Community Engagement

The power shift from business to consumer -- in the works for decades -- is now complete.
Peter Coffee | 6 min read