community outreach

7 Outreach Tactics Entrepreneurs Can Use In Troubled Times
7 Outreach Tactics Entrepreneurs Can Use In Troubled Times

Need help getting off the ground? Use these seven strategies to reach out to new people.
Victoria Howes | 7 min read
The Secret to a Successful Franchise? A 'Community'-Based Business

The real challenge is finding the hook and putting the people in place to make it all possible.
Ben Midgley | 6 min read
4 Ways to Make an Impact That Go Beyond Cause-Related Marketing

Remember that goosebump-inspiring news story about the "human chain" that saved a Texas woman from the floodwaters? That could be your company's "chain."
Andre Lavoie | 6 min read
3 Ways Businesses Can Profit From Local Outreach

A community outreach program can help your business gain local traction and visibility without a huge investment.
Jana Barrett | 3 min read
Amazon Has Literally Gone Bananas

The e-tailer is getting fruity with a potassium-packed publicity stunt.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read