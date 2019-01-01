My Queue

Como negociar

Growth 2017: Consejos para triunfar en una negociación
Growth 2017

Conoce las estrategias más efectivas y los errores más comunes a la hora de cerrar tratos para tu empresa.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read
Interpreta a tu contraparte

En tu próxima negociación, toma en cuenta estos indicadores subconscientes. Pueden ser determinantes para cerrar el trato.
5 min read
Tácticas para negociar un contrato

Ten en cuenta estos aspectos legales para sacar el mejor provecho de la negociación con una marca importante.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read