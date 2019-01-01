My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Branding

Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red
Fast Food

Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red

It's a primal thing.
3 min read
How To Protect Your Service Business and Brand It For Success

How To Protect Your Service Business and Brand It For Success

Often times, you become the brand.
Chidike Samuelson | 6 min read
3 Lessons Nonprofits Can Teach Businesses About Branding

3 Lessons Nonprofits Can Teach Businesses About Branding

Strong relationships are built over time through caring, commitment and communication.
Julie Cottineau | 4 min read
Stellar Branding Is Never More Important Than When Building a New Business

Stellar Branding Is Never More Important Than When Building a New Business

Branding is the sum of everything you do. When you are launching your business, invest the time and money to put the image you want in the market.
Lucinda Honeycutt | 5 min read
Here's What 'Employer Branding' Should Look Like on Company Career Platforms

Here's What 'Employer Branding' Should Look Like on Company Career Platforms

If your brand looks the same across all your social platforms, you're doing something wrong.
Matt Straz | 4 min read

More From This Topic

You Don't Create Your Company's Brand -- You Discover It.
Branding

You Don't Create Your Company's Brand -- You Discover It.

The six ingredients that make up your brand and how to use them to capture your company's essence.
Matt Hanses | 5 min read
What's Your Company's 'Voice'? Here's How to Figure It Out.
Branding

What's Your Company's 'Voice'? Here's How to Figure It Out.

In marketing, your tone of voice can help you stand out from the crowd.
Ann Handley | 8 min read
Some Lessons About Branding Distilled From the Life of an Old-School Moonshiner
Behind the Brand

Some Lessons About Branding Distilled From the Life of an Old-School Moonshiner

The legendary Popcorn Sutton was defiant, cantankerous and might have been a brilliant branding consultant if living within the law interested him.
Greg Monaco | 5 min read
Here's Everything That Can Go Wrong Naming Your Startup and How to Avoid It All
Branding

Here's Everything That Can Go Wrong Naming Your Startup and How to Avoid It All

The innocent pleasure of naming your company can turn very unpleasant if you find out the hard way that name has a bad online reputation or a very different meaning in another language.
Yoav Vilner | 4 min read
5 Effective Hiring Tips for Early-Stage Startups
Hiring

5 Effective Hiring Tips for Early-Stage Startups

Be nimble in your recruiting efforts even when the competition might have greater resources.
Firas Kittaneh | 5 min read