Company Branding
Often times, you become the brand.
Strong relationships are built over time through caring, commitment and communication.
Branding is the sum of everything you do. When you are launching your business, invest the time and money to put the image you want in the market.
If your brand looks the same across all your social platforms, you're doing something wrong.
More From This Topic
Branding
The six ingredients that make up your brand and how to use them to capture your company's essence.
Branding
In marketing, your tone of voice can help you stand out from the crowd.
Behind the Brand
The legendary Popcorn Sutton was defiant, cantankerous and might have been a brilliant branding consultant if living within the law interested him.
Branding
The innocent pleasure of naming your company can turn very unpleasant if you find out the hard way that name has a bad online reputation or a very different meaning in another language.
Hiring
Be nimble in your recruiting efforts even when the competition might have greater resources.
