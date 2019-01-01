My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Formation

The Importance Of Offshore Financial Centres For MENA Entrepreneurs
Company Formation

The Importance Of Offshore Financial Centres For MENA Entrepreneurs

Over the next few years, international offshore financial jurisdictions will contribute to the MENA startup scene significantly.
Lorna Smith, OBE | 5 min read
Choosing Individual Or Corporate Sponsorship For Your UAE Business

Choosing Individual Or Corporate Sponsorship For Your UAE Business

We will look more closely at LLC companies, for which there are two paths for entrepreneurs: an individual local sponsor or a corporate sponsor. Both take a 51% share in your company but with different implications.
Hayden Mollard | 9 min read