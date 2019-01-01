Company Names

There are no Videos in your queue.
Buying a domain at the asking price? That's like buying a used car at the asking price. Doing your homework pays off.
You may not have an artistic bone in your body, but rest easy: There are experts, freelancers and low-cost online tools to help.
With 6.7 million trademarks out there -- sigh -- it's getting hard to find something unique. Here's what to do instead.
Pasting your name on your company may seem like genius, but the potential pitfalls are bottomless.
A naming expert lists 10 things you need to consider before rolling out your company's new moniker.
How does 'people operations' strike you? 'Chief people officer'? 'Chief happiness officer'?
Before you skimp on hiring a branding pro, consider George Mason University's bungled attempt to honor the late Antonin Scalia.
Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris talks about why entrepreneurs over time have used drastically different strategies in picking names for their businesses.
Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
Names can imply strength, value, connection or friendliness, or they can set opposite tones.
Follow these tips to create a name that embodies exactly what you want your new business to represent.
It sets the foundation for the customer relationship, establishes leadership and separates the business from the competition.
Keeping in mind the process of encoding and storing, here are a few methods to consider when starting up.
The innocent pleasure of naming your company can turn very unpleasant if you find out the hard way that name has a bad online reputation or a very different meaning in another language.
Here are six strategies to craft a name that grabs attention, but not for legal reasons.
