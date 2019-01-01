My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

company shutdown

How Entrepreneurs Can Bounce Back From A Failed Startup?
Startups

How Entrepreneurs Can Bounce Back From A Failed Startup?

A successful journey is often marked by failures along the way and one only reaches the destination when he/she continues to carry on with the journey.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
What To Do If Your Company Shuts Down

What To Do If Your Company Shuts Down

The Key Is Not To Panic And Plan
Agamoni Ghosh | 4 min read
Exit with Grace: #5 Things Indian Entrepreneurs Should Do Before They Shut Shop

Exit with Grace: #5 Things Indian Entrepreneurs Should Do Before They Shut Shop

The Stayzilla episode has sent shivers across the Indian ecosystem. It has also made it evident that entrepreneurs must be prepared for failure and should know how to exit abiding by all the compliance.
Sneha Banerjee | 5 min read
Chaos Alert: Popular Indian Startup Founder in Legal Tussle Post Shutdown

Chaos Alert: Popular Indian Startup Founder in Legal Tussle Post Shutdown

Stayzilla has gotten entangled in a criminal case that has led to founder Yogi Vasupal's arrest.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read