company tax

Finance Minister Cuts Off Tax for Corporate Sector, Rise up the Chances of More Employment
News and Trends

FM Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that the waiving off tax from the corporate sector's companies with 400 crore turnover would be gradual.
Vinayak Sharma | 3 min read