3 Overlooked Truths New Entrepreneurs Must Be Aware of
3 Overlooked Truths New Entrepreneurs Must Be Aware of

Unanticipated challenges await from without and within. Fine-tuning your perspective will keep you on track.
Julian Hayes II | 5 min read
5 Bad Habits You Need to Realize Are Undermining Your Leadership

5 Bad Habits You Need to Realize Are Undermining Your Leadership

Leaders who don't work on themselves aren't in a good position to inspire anybody to work for them.
Angela Ruth | 7 min read
Do You Constantly Compare Yourself to Others? If So, Here's Why You Need to Stop.

Do You Constantly Compare Yourself to Others? If So, Here's Why You Need to Stop.

Remember that you don't fail just because other people succeed.
Jess Ekstrom | 4 min read
5 Reasons the Best Performers Underestimate Their Value

5 Reasons the Best Performers Underestimate Their Value

When self-doubt creeps in, your possibilities become limited.
Jenn Steele | 6 min read
How to Value Your Startup -- Without Getting It Wrong

How to Value Your Startup -- Without Getting It Wrong

Take time to evaluate the market and examine all your options.
AJ Agrawal | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Google Shuts Down Comparison-Shopping Site to Focus on 'Future Innovations'
Google Shuts Down Comparison-Shopping Site to Focus on 'Future Innovations'

In an email to its partners on Monday, the company said Google Compare would end on March 23.
Reuters | 1 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Defeat Depression
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Defeat Depression

Many startup leaders discover that their emotional health ends up reflected in the well-being of their business. Here are some powerful tools to address the downward spiral.
Sharí Alexander | 5 min read