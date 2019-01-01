My Queue

compassion

Dalai Lama

When compassion guides how you do business you never have to lie to yourself about whether you're doing the right thing.
Ai Addyson-Zhang | 6 min read
Intuition is trustworthy after you have probed deeper to gain information and insight.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Optimists see opportunities that are invisible to pessimists.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Be careful with your words and actions.
Joe Rutland | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs can learn a lot from how Best Buy rebounded after nearly closing its doors during the 2008 recession.
Joe Rutland | 4 min read

Listening

Listening is a powerful tool to deepen trust and understanding.
Julie Christopher | 8 min read
Leadership Qualities

Teams thrive when the members trust the leader cares about them.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
Emotional Intelligence

There is a not-so-fine line between being self-aware and being self-absorbed.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Happiness

Being nice and in the natural world is conducive to happiness. Being alone in the virtual world isn't.
John Boitnott | 4 min read