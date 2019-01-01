My Queue

Compensation and Benefits

3 Ways to Attract Top Freelancers to Your Company
Freelancers

Are you unwittingly turning away some of the top freelance talent in the market? Make a few changes to improve your freelancer friendliness.
Rashan Dixon | 4 min read
11 Proven Ways Young Entrepreneurs Can Retain Employees

Everybody conducts exit interviews but a better retention strategy includes asking people why they stay.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
New Study: Health Care Is Freelancers' Biggest Concern

Freelancers want laws that promote more flexible working conditions, a more equitable tax system and higher wages.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Help Your Team Members Succeed (Especially When They're Tempted to Leave)

Help that valued employee being lured by another opportunity think through what they are leaving behind.
John Rampton | 5 min read
Why a Generous Paternity Leave Policy Can Be Bad for Equality

Gender-neutral parental leave policies can be great for women -- but only if fathers take full advantage of the time off.
Javier Frank | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Here's a Very Simple Solution to the Mystery of Why You Can't Find Employees
Recruiting

Start offering more money and better benefits.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
If You're Doing These 7 Things, You Desperately Deserve a Pay Raise
Asking For a Raise

Does any of this sound familiar? If so, it's about time you sat down with your boss for a serious discussion.
Lucas Miller | 6 min read
Why Paying Your Team Members the Way Tesla Pays Elon Musk Will Improve Their Performance
Employee Compensation

The unconventional compensation plan provides incentives to drive results and stick around.
Jeff Hyman | 5 min read
Helping and Inspiring Hope Distinguishes Exceptional Leadership
Leadership

Employees thrive when they are valued and have a path to follow.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
5 Cost-Effective Strategies for Better Benefits Enrollment
Health Insurance

Creating a benefits enrollment process that is clear, concise and tailored to your business will simplify the process for employers and their workforce.
Richard Shaffer | 6 min read
The Betting Game: 7 Signs You're Making the Right Bets In Your Career
Career Growth

You get better at calculating the odds after you realize we are all placing our bets on each other.
Matt Rizzetta | 8 min read
Everything Small Business Owners Need to Know About the 401(k) Match
401(k)s

Find out how best to offer this perk to your employees.
Kevin Busque | 5 min read
With Today's Changing Workforce Demographic, Companies That Want to Succeed Would Do Well to Offer This Employee Benefit
Employee Benefits

Here is everything you need to know about paid family leave.
Breanna Scott and Terri Rhodes | 5 min read
10 Tips to Motivate Employees Without Resorting to Money
Motivation

Nothing is better for the bottom line than employees who are motivated to work for psychic benefits.
John Rampton | 6 min read
When Does It Make Sense to Offer Employees a Retirement Plan?
Retirement

Your company has grown. But retirement plans are complex.
Scott Wylie | 1 min read