Competir con grandes

Startups de nicho vs. grandes marcas
Startups

Startups de nicho vs. grandes marcas

Harry’s busca redefinir el mercado del cuidado personal masculino con productos para afeitar con diseño exclusivo y a un precio menor.
Adam Toren | 4 min read
6 ventajas de las startups

6 ventajas de las startups

Con un negocio pequeño es más fácil innovar y los procesos son más rápidos; algo que envidian las grandes empresas.
5 min read
Por qué grandes empresas envidian a tu startup

Por qué grandes empresas envidian a tu startup

Conoce tres iniciativas de grandes compañías que muestran su vulnerabilidad y representan una oportunidad para los nuevos negocios.
Peter S. Cohan | 6 min read