Compite con los grandes

El desarrollador de vivienda que sorteó el derrumbe del sector y ganó
Historias Entrepreneur

Mientras Geo, Urbi, Homez y Sare sufrían una crisis que casi los desaparece, Vinte sorteó la tormenta y, con innovación continua, logro crecer y rebasar a su competencia.
Yanin Alfaro | 14 min read