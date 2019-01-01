My Queue

Complaints

An Open Letter To 'Open Letter' Writers
Feedback

An open letter can be a great way to air your grievances -- but make sure you do it right.
John Tabis | 5 min read
6 Steps for Handling Social Media Complaints Like a Pro

Learn how to deal with online complaints effectively by remembering a simple acronym.
Jay Baer | 13 min read
9 of the Biggest Complaints About the Apple Watch

The smartwatch has only been available for a little more than a week, but early adopters and reviewers have already pointed out some of its shortcomings.
Lisa Eadicicco | 4 min read
3 Dirty Little Habits That Will Kill Your Entrepreneurial Dreams

If it seems like everyone else is succeeding but you -- you might be sabotaging your success with these bad behaviors.
Matthew Toren | 4 min read
Not in the Mood to Battle Corporate Customer Service? Get a Jerk to Do It For You.

If you're a jerk looking for work, the former head of Reddit just might have a job for you. Nice guys need not apply.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

5 Simple Ways to Express Gratitude Every Day

Customer Support Is as Easy as 1, 2, 3

