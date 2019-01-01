My Queue

comportamiento racista

Alto directivo de Netflix deja su cargo por comportamiento racista
Netflix

Tras siete años trabajando en Netflix, un alto ejecutivo dejó la empresa por comportamientos racistas, pues en más de una ocasión frente a colegas pronunció la palabra nigger (negro) de manera despectiva.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read