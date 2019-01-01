My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Computer monitors

Why Silicon Valley Uses Multiple Computer Displays (and Why You Should, Too)
Computer monitors

Why Silicon Valley Uses Multiple Computer Displays (and Why You Should, Too)

Having more than one monitor or an ultra-wide display is the new norm; it also requires a lot less tabbing and scrolling.
James Parsons | 6 min read
This App Lets You Use an iPad as a Second PC Screen

This App Lets You Use an iPad as a Second PC Screen

Say hello to Duet Display.
Todd Haselton | 1 min read
New Office Tech You're Going to Crave This Year

New Office Tech You're Going to Crave This Year

From a desktop computer that fits in your pocket, to a desk that keeps you moving, this might be the year to update your office technology.
Emily Price | 4 min read
4 Computer Monitors That Will Change the Way You Work

4 Computer Monitors That Will Change the Way You Work

Add a sparkling new monitor to your computer and see (and do) more.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
Monitors That Pull Double-Duty for Marketing

Monitors That Pull Double-Duty for Marketing

Monitors can be repurposed as interactive marketing kiosks, allowing your customers to see for themselves just how innovative you are. Here are three of the sharpest.
Jonathan Blum | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Touch, and Go
Technology

Touch, and Go

Touch-based technology isn't just for the iPhone and iPad.
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read
Quadruple Your Fun (and Productivity) With a Four-Monitor System
Growth Strategies

Quadruple Your Fun (and Productivity) With a Four-Monitor System

Think dual-display systems are the bee's knees? This quad-head setup will blow your mind.
Alfred Poor | 9 min read