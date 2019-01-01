My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Computer Security

Passwords Are Scarily Insecure. Here Are a Few Safer Alternatives.
Computer Security

Passwords Are Scarily Insecure. Here Are a Few Safer Alternatives.

Here's what comes next to authenticate users and protect networks.
Raz Rafaeli | 8 min read
A Rant Could Be Your Best Sales Pitch

A Rant Could Be Your Best Sales Pitch

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure but people don't haggle price when they need a cure and always have a reason to stall paying for prevention.
Perry Marshall | 7 min read
E-Cig Chargers Could Infect Computer With Malware

E-Cig Chargers Could Infect Computer With Malware

What's supposedly better for your lungs may not be healthy for your hard drive.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Why We Need Another Sputnik Moment

Why We Need Another Sputnik Moment

We need to catalyze a national response to declining tech education for young Americans at a time when science, engineering and math are considered uncool.
Charles Rich | 6 min read