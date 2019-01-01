My Queue

Computers

These Are the Tech Myths That Many People Still Believe in
Myths

Falsehoods like 'more megapixels is always better' and 'charging smartphones overnight kills the battery' continue to flourish, if you go by the response from the general public.
Eric Griffith | 3 min read
Future-Proof Your Career By Learning How to Code for Less Than $40

Hone your programming skills on a shoestring budget with this nine-part training bundle.
Entrepreneur Store | 4 min read
We're Getting a Full-Size Commodore 64 in 2019

It will include a working keyboard and, hopefully, fix all the problems the C64 Mini had.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
These Glasses Block You From Seeing Screens, But There Are Things You Can Do to Cut Screen Time Now

IRL Glasses actually prevent you from seeing LCD and LED screens.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS

The Safari browser is also getting an update.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read

More From This Topic

What You Need to Know About the Major Flaws Affecting PCs and Smartphones
Computers

In a statement, Intel said the problem isn't unique to Intel products and denied that it would drag down performance for the average computer user.
Matthew Humphries and Michael Kan | 5 min read
A Different Kind of Space Race: How Far-Out Tech Changes the Way You Live
Technology Innovation

Innovations developed for interstellar exploration is inside many of the products in your home. Where will future versions lead?
Elena Titova | 5 min read
Apple Teases Behemoth iMac Pro and New MacBooks
Apple

The $4,999 iMac Pro is aimed at video editors and virtual reality game developers, while the iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineups get new Intel processors.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Elon Musk Expects to Have a Brain-Machine Interface in 4 Years
Elon Musk

Neuralink could have its first product by then, but that's just the start of the 'Wizard Era.'
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
12 Eye-Popping Home Office Setups
Home Office

If you love your computer that much, you want to give it an environment in which it can truly shine.
K. Thor Jensen | 8 min read
Can Artificial Intelligence Identify Pictures Better than Humans?
Artificial Intelligence

It's taken computers less than a century to learn what it took humans 540 million years to know.
Ophir Tanz | 7 min read
This Japanese Billionaire Thinks Computers Will Be Smarter Than Humans in 30 Years
Artificial Intelligence

The CEO of SoftBank says machine intelligence will surpass our own by 2047.
Sam Shead | 3 min read
MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams
Apple

Prospective lawyers across the country are being asked to leave their new machines at home.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
Apple May Announce New Macs at an Event Next Week
Apple

The date would confirm previous suspicions that arose after Apple moved its upcoming Q4 earnings report from October 27 to October 25 due to a "scheduling conflict."
Jeff Dunn | 2 min read
Why the PC Might Not See a Comeback
PCs

The longest downturn in PC sales history might not be a bad thing.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read