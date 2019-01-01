There are no Videos in your queue.
Computers
Myths
Falsehoods like 'more megapixels is always better' and 'charging smartphones overnight kills the battery' continue to flourish, if you go by the response from the general public.
Hone your programming skills on a shoestring budget with this nine-part training bundle.
It will include a working keyboard and, hopefully, fix all the problems the C64 Mini had.
IRL Glasses actually prevent you from seeing LCD and LED screens.
The Safari browser is also getting an update.
In a statement, Intel said the problem isn't unique to Intel products and denied that it would drag down performance for the average computer user.
Technology Innovation
Innovations developed for interstellar exploration is inside many of the products in your home. Where will future versions lead?
Apple
The $4,999 iMac Pro is aimed at video editors and virtual reality game developers, while the iMac, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineups get new Intel processors.
Elon Musk
Neuralink could have its first product by then, but that's just the start of the 'Wizard Era.'
Home Office
If you love your computer that much, you want to give it an environment in which it can truly shine.
Artificial Intelligence
It's taken computers less than a century to learn what it took humans 540 million years to know.
Apple
Prospective lawyers across the country are being asked to leave their new machines at home.
Apple
The date would confirm previous suspicions that arose after Apple moved its upcoming Q4 earnings report from October 27 to October 25 due to a "scheduling conflict."
PCs
The longest downturn in PC sales history might not be a bad thing.
