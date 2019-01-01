There are no Videos in your queue.
Concentration
Entrepreneurs
Real improvement requires short bursts of focused learning and concentration.
Neuroscience has taught us a lot about how our brains process and hold on to information.
Here are some simple but valuable tips for staying as energetic as possible throughout your day.
Staying focused isn't always easy. Here are some tricks to help.
Workplace cubicles are fading into the past..
Productivity
Fasting is an uncomplicated way to get more alert, not just skinnier.
Brain Science
Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
Focus
Our easily distracted brains are what makes us entrepreneurs. Focus is what makes us successful.
Home Office
The pleasures of home can be distracting but that doesn't mean your home office has to be a cell.
Focus
Deep focus is the superpower of the 21st century. If you can harness it, you'll possess a power that most no longer have.
Focus
Working on something intently will produce much better results than working with distracted, fragmented attention.
Focus
'Start the chain reaction of greatness by knocking over your one big domino.'
Focus
Distractions are detours on what is already a long road to where you want to be.
Starting a Business
The latest myth is that entrepreneurs should start lots of businesses. Nonsense. In business as in life, less is more and more is never better.
