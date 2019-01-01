My Queue

Concentration

Why Deliberate Practice Matters for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Real improvement requires short bursts of focused learning and concentration.
Aytekin Tank | 10 min read
10 Proven Ways to Learn Faster

Neuroscience has taught us a lot about how our brains process and hold on to information.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
4 Ways to Maintain Concentration in Mentally Exhausting Jobs

Here are some simple but valuable tips for staying as energetic as possible throughout your day.
Matt Arnerich | 4 min read
9 Ways to Focus a Wandering Mind (Infographic)

Staying focused isn't always easy. Here are some tricks to help.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Can't Concentrate in Your Open Office? Try These 3 Things.

Workplace cubicles are fading into the past..
Jake Croman | 6 min read

Eating Less Is the Latest Silicon Valley Productivity Hack
Productivity

Fasting is an uncomplicated way to get more alert, not just skinnier.
Mansal Denton | 5 min read
5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable
Brain Science

Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
Jon Levy | 4 min read
3 Focus Tips I Learned From Shooting a Sniper Rifle With a Psychologist and a Navy SEAL
Focus

Our easily distracted brains are what makes us entrepreneurs. Focus is what makes us successful.
Chris Carter | 7 min read
Creating an Organized and Productive Home Office That's Cozy Too
Home Office

The pleasures of home can be distracting but that doesn't mean your home office has to be a cell.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
3 Hacks to Focus Deeply and be More Productive
Focus

Deep focus is the superpower of the 21st century. If you can harness it, you'll possess a power that most no longer have.
Daniel DiPiazza | 6 min read
Finding Your Focus Through 'Deep Work'
Focus

Working on something intently will produce much better results than working with distracted, fragmented attention.
Lisa Evans | 4 min read
How to Create Freedom Through Focus
Focus

'Start the chain reaction of greatness by knocking over your one big domino.'
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
Concentrate: How to Tame a Wandering Mind
Concentration

Can braintraining stop you from procrastinating?
Caroline Williams | 15+ min read
Cut Through Barriers to Success With a Laser Focus on Your Goals
Focus

Distractions are detours on what is already a long road to where you want to be.
Chris Winfield | 4 min read
Want to Be Successful? Focus on One Business.
Starting a Business

The latest myth is that entrepreneurs should start lots of businesses. Nonsense. In business as in life, less is more and more is never better.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read