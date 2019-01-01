My Queue

concurso de robótica

Alumnos de la UNAM ganan competencia de robótica en Canadá
robótica

Alumnos de la UNAM ganan competencia de robótica en Canadá

Los equipos mexicanos se llevaron dos segundos lugares en estas competencias internacionales integradas por robots autónomos para promover la investigación y educación sobre inteligencia artificial.
Entrepreneur en Español | 3 min read