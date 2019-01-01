My Queue

Confidence

Want to Rise in the Workplace? Focus on Where You're the Most Uncomfortable.

If you can't find your own blind spot, ask your colleagues and friends. They'll let you know.
Jeannette McClennan | 6 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know About the 'Alter Ego Effect'

This past Sunday was National Superhero Day, so it is only fitting for entrepreneurs to unlock their own superpowers.
Todd Herman | 6 min read
Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway: 4 Ways to Boost Your Confidence

Don't let self-doubt or lack of experience hold you back.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
This Course Can Help You Overcome Doubts and Reach Peak Potential

Noah Kagan shows you how to break through your doubts in Overcome Fear to Get What You Want.
Entrepreneur Store | 2 min read
3 Body Language Secrets for Success

Project confidence, cash and calm with these three body language tips.
Hayden Field | 1 min read

10 Obstacles That Keep You From Changing Careers -- and How to Overcome Them
Career Change

Here are some of the most common obstacles career changers face, whether before or during their career transition, and how you can overcome each one of them.
Glassdoor | 11 min read
Watch Out for These 4 Warning Signs on the Road to Success
Ready For Anything

Don't let overconfidence cloud your judgment.
Mark Chussil | 5 min read
5 Ways to Build Courage and Competence for Difficult Conversations
Ready For Anything

Being courageous isn't enough. You have to be competent, as well.
Ellevate | 4 min read
Katie Sturino Has Built a Business Promoting Positive Self-Image and Fashion for Plus-Size Women Like Her
Instagram Icon

The former PR agency founder gives her best advice to take your social media passion and create products that resonate.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
7 Powerful Public Speaking Tips From One of the Most-Watched TED Talks Speakers
Ready For Anything

Simon Sinek delivered one of TED Talks' most-watched presentations ever. Here are his top secrets for capturing, captivating and connecting with your audience.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
An Old, Handwritten Recipe Keeps This Chef Inspired and Focused

Her mother's cookie recipe reminds Deborah VanTrece that she is strong and capable. (And yes, the cookie is on the menu at her restaurant.)
Deborah VanTrece | 3 min read
How Imagination Can Accelerate Performance
Confidence

Plus, did you know that Martin Luther King, Jr. used a pair of nonprescription glasses to boost his confidence?
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How to Write an Elevator Pitch That'll Score You New Business
Ready For Anything

Saying the wrong thing could cost you thousands.
GOBankingRates | 8 min read
10 Things You Can Do to Boost Self-Confidence
Ready For Anything

Take charge of your feelings, and start overcoming obstacles.
Chris W. Dunn | 7 min read
These 5 Body Language Secrets Could Put You on the Road to a Million Dollars
Ready For Anything

Want to appear taller and more powerful in your next meeting? Sit a handspan from the table.
Hayden Field | 5 min read