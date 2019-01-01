My Queue

Confidential information

3 Tips for Keeping Confidential Information Just That -- Confidential
Cybersecurity

You're only as strong as your weakest link -- so make sure all your employees know what "confidential" means at your company.
Adam Levy | 5 min read
The 3 Fears of Every CEO

Nobody wants to tell the boss bad news but when things go wrong, the exalted C-Suite is more fish bowl than fortress.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
Ever Want to 'Unsend' an Email? Now You Can.

Pluto Mail lets you 'unsend' messages, edit unopened ones and choose a shelf-life for all your email transactions.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Writing Social Media Guidelines for Your Company? Tread Carefully.

Be aware of rules that protect employees' freedom of speech as well as the firm's ability to safeguard trade secrets and confidential business information.
Arkady Bukh | 5 min read