Confidentiality agreements
Legal Issues
You need rock solid non-compete and confidentiality agreements with each employee to keep everyone on the same page.
Not getting your employees to sign an NDA early on could cost you. These six guidelines will help prevent that.
Travis VanderZanden denies the claims that he took secret company information with him when he left one ridesharing company for the other.
Also: How to maintain workplace confidentiality.
To enjoy legal protections for a product whether it's perfume or foot powder, do more than insert fancy terms on its packaging.
More From This Topic
Employee Turnover
Proactively addressing staff departures lets a company minimize the risk from unwanted disclosures.
Social Media Policies
Social media is a tool that can be easily abused. Make sure your employees don't overshare like this teen did.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
