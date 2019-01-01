My Queue

Confidentiality agreements

How to Draft a Non-Compete Agreement That's Actually Enforceable
Legal Issues

How to Draft a Non-Compete Agreement That's Actually Enforceable

You need rock solid non-compete and confidentiality agreements with each employee to keep everyone on the same page.
Autumn Gentry | 4 min read
Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?

Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?

Not getting your employees to sign an NDA early on could cost you. These six guidelines will help prevent that.
Gideon Kimbrell | 4 min read
Lyft Says Former COO Took Confidential Files With Him to Uber

Lyft Says Former COO Took Confidential Files With Him to Uber

Travis VanderZanden denies the claims that he took secret company information with him when he left one ridesharing company for the other.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
The Ethics Coach on the Secret to Hiring Honest Employees

The Ethics Coach on the Secret to Hiring Honest Employees

Also: How to maintain workplace confidentiality.
Gael O'Brien | 3 min read
Seeking Trade Secret Protection? Don't Just Rely on a Label.

Seeking Trade Secret Protection? Don't Just Rely on a Label.

To enjoy legal protections for a product whether it's perfume or foot powder, do more than insert fancy terms on its packaging.
Eric Ostroff | 3 min read

5 Ways to Shrink the Threat of an Employee's Exit to Proprietary Info
Employee Turnover

5 Ways to Shrink the Threat of an Employee's Exit to Proprietary Info

Proactively addressing staff departures lets a company minimize the risk from unwanted disclosures.
Eric Ostroff | 4 min read
A Lesson in Oversharing: Dad Loses $80,000 Because Daughter Blabbed on Facebook
Social Media Policies

A Lesson in Oversharing: Dad Loses $80,000 Because Daughter Blabbed on Facebook

Social media is a tool that can be easily abused. Make sure your employees don't overshare like this teen did.
Laura Entis | 2 min read