There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
confirmation bias
confirmation bias
The problem with confirmation bias rests on the fact that you might be wrong.
If you think you're in full control of your mind, think again. Here are just a few mental quirks that can hold you back.
It's personal resilience that managers need to develop in their teams to get the sort of engagement they seek.
When we enter a sales situation with a pre-conceived idea, we look for confirmation to support that idea. That usually ends badly.
The goal is figure out if a new contender can whip its rivals at meeting customer needs. But confirmation bias can sully good judgment.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?