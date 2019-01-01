connected devices

My Queue

3 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Making IoT More User-Friendly
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Making IoT More User-Friendly

A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
Sheila Eugenio | 4 min read
Toyota, Microsoft Launch Connected Cars Joint Venture

Toyota, Microsoft Launch Connected Cars Joint Venture

The $5.5 million investment is yet another sign that connected cars are the way of the future.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Lover in Your Life

5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Lover in Your Life

If only our hearts connected as easily as our devices.
Dirk Gates | 4 min read
In the Few Minutes You Weren't Watching, the Connected Future Arrived

In the Few Minutes You Weren't Watching, the Connected Future Arrived

Five startups are bringing to market the sort of connected, everyday items that will reshape the technological landscape.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
When Should Products Connect to the Web?

When Should Products Connect to the Web?

The right answer: only when they truly respond to consumer needs and values.
Kevin Young | 6 min read