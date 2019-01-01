There are no Videos in your queue.
Connecting with Customers
Mission Statement
The first five years can be brutal, but sticking to your mission -- the reason why you started -- is the way to go. Do that by avoiding these pitfalls.
Upselling is an art, and if you want to do it successfully, you have to learn a few new strategies.
Show, don't tell, how you've got your customers' best interests at heart.
Getting your customers to talk with your company and about it on social media benefits a business in many ways.
More From This Topic
Sales
Customers often talk cost when they have vague concerns about the product. Your job is to find out and solve the real problem.
Finding Customers
The popular race company had a problem: It needed to change, without upsetting its loyal fans.
Marketing Strategies
Give your customers helpful information to drive their decision-making, and they'll give you their business -- and their loyalty.
Storytelling
Humans are wired for story. The customers you attract that way bring their trust and loyalty, causing you to live happily every after.
Connecting with Customers
When an auto-body shop sent a "thank you" to a customer, he posted it on Reddit, resulting in upvotes from 1,500 potential customers.
Connecting with Customers
The popularity of Jim Brickman's music is the foundation of a business empire built by cultivating a relationship his fans feel personally.
Brand Building
If you are building a brand, be sure to think about how you can piece together your tribe, then start today.
Starting a Business
Take stock of the assets you have and create a realistic plan to define your purpose, gather resources and develop market insights.
Connecting with Customers
Companies are likely doomed if they commit to creating products they think their customers need, without actually stopping to verify if that's true.
