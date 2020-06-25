Consejos de Tiburones

Arturo Elías Ayub nos da sus consejos para tener una negociación exitosa
Shark Tank México

Arturo Elías Ayub nos da sus consejos para tener una negociación exitosa

El tiburón de Shark Tank México nos dio sus tips prácticos y reales para lograr tus objetivos en tus tratos.
Martha Elena Violante | 2 min read