Construction businesses

Construction Is Booming Now but Without New Workers and Tech Its Future Is Uncertain
Construction industry

Construction Is Booming Now but Without New Workers and Tech Its Future Is Uncertain

The industry must draw its next generation of workers, female and male, from the ranks of tech and STEM students.
Anthony Consigli | 7 min read
How an Off-Season Hobby Grew into a Slick Business

How an Off-Season Hobby Grew into a Slick Business

Brent Christensen's Ice Castles creates frozen fantasies, and business is heating up.
Jenna Schnuer | 5 min read
This Franchisee's New Business Has 'Refinished' and Refurbished His Lengthy Construction Career

This Franchisee's New Business Has 'Refinished' and Refurbished His Lengthy Construction Career

For Chicagoan Fred Haas, a Miracle Method franchise felt familiar, relevant and right.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Hardly a 'Patch' Job: This Franchisee Is Deep into at Least 4 Franchise-Industry Roles

Hardly a 'Patch' Job: This Franchisee Is Deep into at Least 4 Franchise-Industry Roles

Patch Boys is only the latest initiative Bill Bunting has jumped into over the past 15 years.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Big Moves: Leaving Corporate America -- and Relocating -- for a Franchise Opportunity

Big Moves: Leaving Corporate America -- and Relocating -- for a Franchise Opportunity

Instead of letting a promising deal get away, a Texas couple moves across the state -- and finds even more than they bargained for.
Jason Daley | 3 min read