Consultancy

What is B2B and B2C in marketing?
If you've heard about B2B e-commerce but still don't really know what it is, here we give you the definition of this concept, also known as business to business, and we give you some examples.
Nadia Luna | 5 min read
Google&#39;s big step to disrupt and improve higher education

Lessons you can learn from Google's decision to teach college.
Adrian Shepherd | 6 min read
The 20 things the generation that is 35 to 40 years old is looking for today

Do you want to get millennials to join your company and bring their full potential? Offer them this.
Belén Gómez Pereira | 6 min read
Have a good trip, Quino! 7 lessons from Mafalda applied to business

We collect the most valuable lessons of this endearing character this day that the graphic humorist Joaquín Salvador Lavado said goodbye to the planet.
Entrepreneur en Español | 5 min read