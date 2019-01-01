My Queue

Consumer

Every Minute Online Is a Battle for Consumer Attention
Every Minute Online Is a Battle for Consumer Attention

Check out this not-to-scale visualization of what is happening on the internet every single minute of every single day this year.
Eric Griffith | 2 min read
U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. Here are the states with the most and least expensive lattes, the best and worst tippers and more.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Banks and Other Companies Owe People Billions of Dollars. Here's How to Get Your Unclaimed Funds.

Banks and Other Companies Owe People Billions of Dollars. Here's How to Get Your Unclaimed Funds.

Billions of dollars in unclaimed property is being held by states until owners claim it. Who doesn't love free money?
Hayden Field | 3 min read
America's Most Hated Businesses Might Surprise You

America's Most Hated Businesses Might Surprise You

Facebook was among the companies the made this annual list.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
U.S. Economy Sees Best Performance in Two Years

U.S. Economy Sees Best Performance in Two Years

Strong consumer spending has fueled the boost.
Reuters | 4 min read

Breaking Down the Consumer Buying Process (Infographic)
Breaking Down the Consumer Buying Process (Infographic)

There's a well documented process consumers go through when buying and it's formed around six stages.
Andrew Gazdecki | 1 min read
How This Private Aviation Startup Found Its Niche in the Luxury Market
How This Private Aviation Startup Found Its Niche in the Luxury Market

Target the "executive" consumer.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Before Falling in Love With Your Great Idea, Find Out If Anybody Wants It
Before Falling in Love With Your Great Idea, Find Out If Anybody Wants It

A remarkably large percentage of entrepreneurs do far too little market research before launching their product.
Greg Petro | 6 min read
The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront
The Tech Surge That's Putting Consumers in the Forefront

Why the shift from producers to customers is changing everything.
John Sculley | 4 min read
Why California's Plastic Bag Ban Might Backfire
Why California's Plastic Bag Ban Might Backfire

A look at the consequences for businesses and shoppers.
Katie Little | 4 min read
The 25 Most Innovative Consumer and Retail Brands
The 25 Most Innovative Consumer and Retail Brands

Investment marketplace CircleUp picks companies that are pioneering new categories and re-imagining new industries.
Ryan Caldbeck | 15+ min read
Who Are the 25 Most Innovative Consumer Companies?
Who Are the 25 Most Innovative Consumer Companies?

Investor crowdfunding site CircleUp seeks nominations for its list by July.
Ryan Caldbeck | 3 min read
Up Your 'David' Status Without Taking on a 'Goliath'
Up Your 'David' Status Without Taking on a 'Goliath'

President of headphones company co-founded by 50 Cent on thinking creatively to gain market share in a field dominated by a big brand.
Brian Nohe | 4 min read
The Top 10 Consumer Complaints
The Top 10 Consumer Complaints

A new survey by the Consumer Federation of America lists auto sales, home repairs and debt disputes among the top consumer gripes.
Herb Weisbaum | 4 min read
Rising Gas Prices Fuel a Jump in U.S. Consumer Costs
Rising Gas Prices Fuel a Jump in U.S. Consumer Costs

Gasoline prices in June rose by their highest rate in four months, fueling an overall rise in U.S. consumer prices.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read