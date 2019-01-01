My Queue

Consumer Behavior

Yaniv Altshuler Uses Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to Predict Consumer Behavior
Artificial Intelligence

The computer scientist and entrepreneur explains how his technology empowers banks, retailers, and other businesses.
The Oracles | 5 min read
Multigenerational Households Are Influencing North American Retail Trends

Multigenerational Households Are Influencing North American Retail Trends

Marketing strategies need to include families with adult kids and grandparents under the same roof.
Sharon Vinderine | 4 min read
Why Sales Development Representatives Are Becoming Obsolete

Why Sales Development Representatives Are Becoming Obsolete

What was once meant to speed up the sales process is slowing it down.
Chris Smith | 5 min read
Oh, Lord, Why Do We Even Need to Tell You This? Religion and Branding Don't Mix.

Oh, Lord, Why Do We Even Need to Tell You This? Religion and Branding Don't Mix.

Two Canadian ice cream entrepreneurs playfully put "Jesus" in the shop name. Predictably, a lot of Christians aren't amused.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
I Followed the Process. Where's My 6 Figures in 6 Months?

I Followed the Process. Where's My 6 Figures in 6 Months?

Getting your product on the shelves of a big-box store is a complex process that doesn't guarantee success.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The 'Why Before You Buy' Is Key to Connecting With Customers
Marketing Strategies

The 'Why Before You Buy' Is Key to Connecting With Customers

Parsing the process your customer uses to find you is essential for maximizing your business's visibility to patrons, old and new.
Allison Checchi | 4 min read
Know This About Modern Consumer Behavior or Forget Reaching Your Revenue Goals
Consumer Habits

Know This About Modern Consumer Behavior or Forget Reaching Your Revenue Goals

The first half of year is gone. Here's the data you need to amplify sales with better channel merchandising in the second half.
Tracey Wallace | 9 min read
Has Innovation Reached Its Breaking Point?
Innovation

Has Innovation Reached Its Breaking Point?

Despite the collective suggestion, innovation is not dead. In fact, you can revive it in three easy steps.
Per Bylund | 6 min read
Pure Physical Retail May Be Doomed
Retail Businesses

Pure Physical Retail May Be Doomed

Smartphones and mobile apps are brick-and-mortar's wrecking ball, but they can also be what saves it.
Matt Asay | 5 min read
How One Incubator Is Using Behavioral Science to Encourage the Products Customers Really Want
Incubators

How One Incubator Is Using Behavioral Science to Encourage the Products Customers Really Want

Based out of Duke University, the Startup Lab wants companies to consider customer behavior in the design and the features of their products.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Music to Marketers' Ears: Americans Don't Totally Hate Waiting On Hold
Marketing

Music to Marketers' Ears: Americans Don't Totally Hate Waiting On Hold

Hold the phone. We're more patient than you think, especially if marketers pull these tricks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read