My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Consumer Habits

Porsche Is Giving Their Dealerships the 'Disneyland' Treatment, and It's a Great Lesson in Adapting to Consumer Trends
Customer Engagement

Porsche Is Giving Their Dealerships the 'Disneyland' Treatment, and It's a Great Lesson in Adapting to Consumer Trends

As the auto-buying industry evolves, the German carmaker is turning a visit to the dealer into an immersive, interactive experience.
Patrick Carone | 5 min read
U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

U.S. Coffee Consumption by the Numbers (Infographic)

National Coffee Day is Sept. 29. Here are the states with the most and least expensive lattes, the best and worst tippers and more.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030

How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030

Sure, technology will keep evolving but so will the psychology of the entrepreneurs and their customers.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read
10 Forces That Have Caused the Packaged Food Startup Explosion

10 Forces That Have Caused the Packaged Food Startup Explosion

The consumer packaged goods industry today is seeing an explosion of innovation and revolution.
Nicky Jackson | 6 min read
This Freaky Pear Reveals a Lot About Today's Consumers

This Freaky Pear Reveals a Lot About Today's Consumers

A new study reveals that younger consumers with low incomes are more likely to purchase an $8 novelty-shaped pear.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Why Are Republicans Frequent Flyers and Democrats Shop for Fun?
Consumer Habits

Why Are Republicans Frequent Flyers and Democrats Shop for Fun?

These quirky differences in consumer behavior between members of the two parties matters more to marketers than to politicians.
Gretchen Littlefield | 4 min read
It's Always a Good Time to Start a Business -- Unless You're Launching a Mediocre One
Starting a Business

It's Always a Good Time to Start a Business -- Unless You're Launching a Mediocre One

If your product or service falls short of great, your company won't last long.
Gerard Adams | 5 min read
Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof
Online Reviews

Online Reviews Are the New Social Proof

Star ratings and testimonials from strangers influence behavior and buying habits. It's time to start managing the conversation around your brand.
Chris Campbell | 6 min read
Know This About Modern Consumer Behavior or Forget Reaching Your Revenue Goals
Consumer Habits

Know This About Modern Consumer Behavior or Forget Reaching Your Revenue Goals

The first half of year is gone. Here's the data you need to amplify sales with better channel merchandising in the second half.
Tracey Wallace | 9 min read
How Technology Is Reshaping American Spending Habits
Technology

How Technology Is Reshaping American Spending Habits

As technology evolves, the innate spending habits of consumers gradually become aligned with new developments
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
Don't Discount the Power of Coupons In Your Mobile Strategy
Mobile Marketing

Don't Discount the Power of Coupons In Your Mobile Strategy

Consumers like special offers and loyaty programs for use with mobile wallet apps.
Alex Campbell | 5 min read
Sagging Clothing Sales Show 'Retail-On-Demand' Is Disrupting Even High-End Fashion
Fashion

Sagging Clothing Sales Show 'Retail-On-Demand' Is Disrupting Even High-End Fashion

The Internet's pervasive reshaping of how people shop has altered the leisurely seasonal rhythms of high fashion and blurred the distinction between exclusive and mass market retailers.
Tracey Wallace | 11 min read
Why the American Wine Industry Needs a Shakeup
Wines

Why the American Wine Industry Needs a Shakeup

The U.S. is the world's dominant wine producer and consumer. But times are changing.
Tracy Byrnes | 5 min read
A Primer on Price Splitting: Why You Should Beware
Consumer Psychology

A Primer on Price Splitting: Why You Should Beware

Do you understand the many extra charges you face in this era of searching out the Internet's 'lowest price' ?
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Meaningful Tactics to Keep Customers Engaged: Your Weekly Tips
Weekly Tips Roundup

Meaningful Tactics to Keep Customers Engaged: Your Weekly Tips

Ditch the conventional "buy 10 get 1 free" tactic. Instead, adopt these tested strategies to keep followers engaged and loyal to your brand.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read