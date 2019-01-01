My Queue

Consumer Loyalty

'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs
Loyalty Programs

'Starbucks Rewards' and the Failure of Today's Loyalty Programs

A personalized business approach rewards customers and enhances engagement across the customer base.
Pini Yakuel | 4 min read
To Get a Premium Price Exceed What Your Customer Expects

To Get a Premium Price Exceed What Your Customer Expects

The most successful brands can routinely charge more for comparable products because they never disappoint their customers.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
Know Your Shopper to Boost Post-Holiday Sales

Know Your Shopper to Boost Post-Holiday Sales

Shift your attentions to shoppers' moods and needs to move product and increase revenue.
Wensdy Von Buskirk | 3 min read
5 Secrets to Painless Returns

5 Secrets to Painless Returns

Setting up a separate return line and training employees can increase customer satisfaction and lessen headaches for your staff in the post-holiday season.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read