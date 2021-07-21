Consumer Price Index

inflation

Inflation Growth Slows in July, Still a Concern as It Broadens and Stays Historically High

The Labor Department stated in a report on Aug. 11 that the consumer price index (CPI) jumped 0.5 percent in July from June, which is less than the previous monthly increase of 0.9 percent.

Economics

Key Inflation Gauge Posts Fastest Annual Price Gain In 30 Years

Some economists have expressed concerns that if prices accelerate too fast and stay high for too long, expectations of further price increases will take hold, driving up demand for wages and potentially triggering the kind of wage-price spiral that plagued the economy in the 1970s.

inflation

What History Tells Us About Inflation's Impact on Everyday Americans

What does the risk of high inflation mean for the days ahead? While it isn't possible to see into the future, a look at rates in the past can help provide some context.

