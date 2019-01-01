My Queue

Consumer Psychology

4 Psychological Truths to Make Selling Easier
Consumer Psychology

4 Psychological Truths to Make Selling Easier

Buying behaviors are largely driven by emotions and then justified by logic, so it's important for entrepreneurs to tap into psychology to boost sales.
Greg McBeth | 7 min read
4 Ways to Give Your Customers More Control

4 Ways to Give Your Customers More Control

No one likes to be told what to do. When you let your customers have it their own way, you might just have them for life.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
Want to Increase Your Tipped Employees' Pay Without Spending A Dime?

Want to Increase Your Tipped Employees' Pay Without Spending A Dime?

A richer color scheme encourages customers to tip a lot more.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
It's Official: Customers Prefer Sustainable Companies

It's Official: Customers Prefer Sustainable Companies

An authoritative new study finds that regardless of product category, brands with legitimate sustainability claims do better.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 5 min read
5 Sneaky Psychology Tricks Advertisers Use to Get Our Business

5 Sneaky Psychology Tricks Advertisers Use to Get Our Business

Pay attention to the tricks that 'get' you. Then replicate them in your own business.
Pius Boachie | 8 min read

More From This Topic

5 Insights Into Human Behavior That Will Boost Your Sales and Marketing
Sales Strategies

5 Insights Into Human Behavior That Will Boost Your Sales and Marketing

You need to deal with people as they are.
Ted Chong | 7 min read
How to Manufacture Sales Urgency (Without Sounding Like a Scam Artist)
Sales Strategies

How to Manufacture Sales Urgency (Without Sounding Like a Scam Artist)

If you're struggling to drive urgency in your business, here are three ways to do it
Sujan Patel | 4 min read
10 Psychological Tricks to Boost Your Website's Sales
Consumer Psychology

10 Psychological Tricks to Boost Your Website's Sales

The least nudge is often all that is needed to get a wavering customer to purchase.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red
Fast Food

Here's Why So Many Fast Food Logos Are Red

It's a primal thing.
3 min read
3 Unconventional Sales Tactics That Will Close More Deals
Marketing

3 Unconventional Sales Tactics That Will Close More Deals

If you keep marketing the same way you have in the past, you'll keep getting the same results. Try something different.
Mark Daoust | 6 min read
Use Tradition and Ritual to Thrive In the Experience Economy
Customer Experience

Use Tradition and Ritual to Thrive In the Experience Economy

Smart design and new technology fuse to deliver what customers really want: a connection that resonates with the power of memory.
Allen Han | 4 min read
Power of the Purse: Consumer Activism Emerges As the New Feminist Brand
Consumer Psychology

Power of the Purse: Consumer Activism Emerges As the New Feminist Brand

Women are leading effective consumer boycotts of companies that do business with Trump brands.
Aleks Kang | 4 min read
Why Are Republicans Frequent Flyers and Democrats Shop for Fun?
Consumer Habits

Why Are Republicans Frequent Flyers and Democrats Shop for Fun?

These quirky differences in consumer behavior between members of the two parties matters more to marketers than to politicians.
Gretchen Littlefield | 4 min read
Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

Trust Science to Help You Build Your Personal Brand

Make neuroscience work for you by choosing colors, fonts and imagery that prompt consumers to act.
Christina Baldassarre | 5 min read
3 Surprising Takeaways From Robert Cialdini's 'Pre-Suasion'
Marketing

3 Surprising Takeaways From Robert Cialdini's 'Pre-Suasion'

The new book includes a combination of big-picture insights and actionable tactics that will make this an instant classic.
Roger Dooley | 5 min read