There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Consumer Psychology
Consumer Psychology
Buying behaviors are largely driven by emotions and then justified by logic, so it's important for entrepreneurs to tap into psychology to boost sales.
No one likes to be told what to do. When you let your customers have it their own way, you might just have them for life.
A richer color scheme encourages customers to tip a lot more.
An authoritative new study finds that regardless of product category, brands with legitimate sustainability claims do better.
Pay attention to the tricks that 'get' you. Then replicate them in your own business.
More From This Topic
Sales Strategies
If you're struggling to drive urgency in your business, here are three ways to do it
Consumer Psychology
The least nudge is often all that is needed to get a wavering customer to purchase.
Marketing
If you keep marketing the same way you have in the past, you'll keep getting the same results. Try something different.
Customer Experience
Smart design and new technology fuse to deliver what customers really want: a connection that resonates with the power of memory.
Consumer Psychology
Women are leading effective consumer boycotts of companies that do business with Trump brands.
Consumer Habits
These quirky differences in consumer behavior between members of the two parties matters more to marketers than to politicians.
Personal Branding
Make neuroscience work for you by choosing colors, fonts and imagery that prompt consumers to act.
Marketing
The new book includes a combination of big-picture insights and actionable tactics that will make this an instant classic.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?