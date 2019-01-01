My Queue

Consumer Reviews

Online Reviews

Northwestern University's Spiegel Research Center analyzed how user reviews affect consumer purchasing decisions, and what they found may surprise you.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Behind the Curtain of Yelp's Powerful Reviews

The website could bring in more customers, or scare them away. Can business owners do anything to fight back?
Leigh Held | 7 min read
Why Crowdsourcing Is the Answer to Business-Software Reviews

A new generation of corporate buyers is seeking ways to evaluate enterprise technology in the same way that shoppers tap Yelp for insight about consumer products.
Godard Abel | 4 min read
Evolve or Die in the Age of the Consumer

Listening to and truly engaging with customers wherever and however they choose to engage is the new secret to organizational success.
Lonnie Mayne | 5 min read