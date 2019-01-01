My Queue

Consumer Spending

Consumer Habits

The first half of year is gone. Here's the data you need to amplify sales with better channel merchandising in the second half.
Tracey Wallace | 9 min read
How Technology Is Reshaping American Spending Habits

As technology evolves, the innate spending habits of consumers gradually become aligned with new developments
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
U.S. Retail Sales Weak, Consumer Spending Gauge Barely Rises

Households cut back on purchases of a range of goods, suggesting the economy started the first quarter on a softer note.
Reuters | 3 min read
Stop Fixing Women to Act Like Men

The authors of 'Gender Intelligence,' out this month, argue companies should recognize the value of thinking differently and blend the talents of men and women -- at all levels of leadership.
Barbara Annis and Keith Merron | 7 min read
Consumer Spending Flat for Last Three Months: Poll

Despite other economic data to the contrary, U.S. consumer spending may not be as healthy as some believe.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read