Here's How eSIM Will Make Consumers' Lives a Whole Lot Easier and Exciting
Here's How eSIM Will Make Consumers' Lives a Whole Lot Easier and Exciting

International roamers will no longer have to bear the inconvenience of carrying more than one phone or switching SIM cards
Shahar Yaacobi | 3 min read
Sustainable Buying Behaviour of Sportswear/gear Consumers in India

Sustainable Buying Behaviour of Sportswear/gear Consumers in India

Indian consumers want products that are not compromised in quality and are trendy and stylish in affordable pricing
Sunil Anchal | 4 min read
Brands and Consumer Behaviour in Next 36 Months

Brands and Consumer Behaviour in Next 36 Months

From booking a Doctor's appointment to a Hotel room and Flights for travel, people have access to in just a click
Gurjeet Kalsi | 5 min read
The Brand Which Will be Nimble to Change Will Win Believes this Next-Gen Leader

The Brand Which Will be Nimble to Change Will Win Believes this Next-Gen Leader

"We are now a consumer-centric brand which is leading us into the next gen of consumers," says Aditya Bagri
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
3 Ways to Understand Digital Consumers

3 Ways to Understand Digital Consumers

The ideal approach to your prospective consumers in the digital platforms
Vikram Kumar | 5 min read

Why is Video Content the Future for Businesses Focused on Grabbing Consumers
Why is Video Content the Future for Businesses Focused on Grabbing Consumers

They prefer picking up their smartphones and tablets! This remains a strong reason that the content only succeeds if delivered according to the consumer requirements
Ashish Gupta | 5 min read
5 Things You Must Know Before You Start Up
5 Things You Must Know Before You Start Up

It is imperative for the entrepreneur to know that the company and owner are two different entities in the books
Dr. Saarthak Bakshi | 3 min read
Social Media Strategy for Content Marketing
Social Media Strategy for Content Marketing

Content Marketing sails on the lines, it's about how you're creating the difference using the same tools and making a long-lasting impact
Mayur Sethi | 3 min read
How Digital Content Is Gaining Control Over Traditional Content?
How Digital Content Is Gaining Control Over Traditional Content?

If a brand fails to capture the attention of its audience within seconds, it is doomed to obscurity
Jasmine Chabria | 4 min read
Disruptive Innovation Impacts the Success of Indian Retailing!
Disruptive Innovation Impacts the Success of Indian Retailing!

A remarkable co-existence of physical, online and omnichannel forms and their intelligently integrated functioning is what would set Indian retailing apart
Dr. Gibson Vedamani | 4 min read
Watch before you cross: A Word of Wisdom for Startup Entrepreneurs
Watch before you cross: A Word of Wisdom for Startup Entrepreneurs

It is important to stay on top of the trends that are afoot and also understand the impact of the same
Salma Moosa | 4 min read
5 Crucial Ingredients of a Successful B2B Digital Marketing Strategy
5 Crucial Ingredients of a Successful B2B Digital Marketing Strategy

Digital marketing represents huge potential for the B2B space to expand your client base and grow your business
Vikas Chawla | 4 min read