Contact managers

Contact managers

A New Tool for Taming Business-Card Clutter
Technology

A New Tool for Taming Business-Card Clutter

In a quest to rid his desk of a dusty business-card collection, our tech columnist tests a new scanner that comes with contact-management software.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read
How to Focus Your Finding-Customers Efforts

How to Focus Your Finding-Customers Efforts

It can pay to be organized when prospecting for more sales. These free template forms can help you keep better track of your contacts and follow-up plans.
Laura Lorber