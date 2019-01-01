My Queue

contemporary music

How Music Education is Still Evolving in India
Music

How Music Education is Still Evolving in India

Music education should inculcate a deep awareness and understanding of musical diversity among students.
Aditya Balani | 4 min read
This Singaporean Entrepreneur is Bringing Contemporary Music Schools to the Land of Classical Brilliance

This Singaporean Entrepreneur is Bringing Contemporary Music Schools to the Land of Classical Brilliance

There is a huge gap between demand and supply for contemporary music schools
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read