Contently
Ready For Anything Podcast
In this podcast, the founder of technology startup Contently explains ways to think bigger and think weirder.
Contently, a startup transforming the way journalists and marketing companies do business, has raised $9 million in Series B funding.
Shane Snow used his journalism background to found an online platform connecting writers and corporate clients. In the process, he's learned how good, old fashioned storytelling can boost branding.
