Contests

Want Free JetBlue Flights? Delete Your Instagram Posts.
JetBlue

Want Free JetBlue Flights? Delete Your Instagram Posts.

The airline's 'All You Can Jet' sweepstakes offers the chance to win unlimited flights for a year.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Congratulations to Penny Bauder, Winner of Entrepreneur's 'Build Like a Woman' Contest

Congratulations to Penny Bauder, Winner of Entrepreneur's 'Build Like a Woman' Contest

The founder of Green Kids Crafts -- a subscription box service that delivers monthly STEAM kits -- truly inspired us.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Russian Domino's Ends Promotion That Gave Away Pizza to People Who Got Domino's Tattoos Because It Was Too Popular

Russian Domino's Ends Promotion That Gave Away Pizza to People Who Got Domino's Tattoos Because It Was Too Popular

A Russian Domino's franchisee's promise of free pizza in exchange for a visible logo tattoo quickly got out of hand.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Need to Get People Paying Attention to Your Brand? Hold a Contest.

Need to Get People Paying Attention to Your Brand? Hold a Contest.

But follow some simple strategies to make sure it hits your target audience and multiplies the number of leads.
Todd Giannattasio | 6 min read
How to Run an Instagram Contest That Attracts More Eyeballs

How to Run an Instagram Contest That Attracts More Eyeballs

10 steps to tapping into the fun of social media, try gamifying your marketing strategies by running a contest on Instagram.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read

WeWork Will Give Away $20 Million to Entrepreneurs to Celebrate 100,000 Members
Growth Strategies

WeWork Will Give Away $20 Million to Entrepreneurs to Celebrate 100,000 Members

The company will honor startups, nonprofits, artists and more with its new Creator Awards program.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
This Woman Designed a Wedding Dress Made of Taco Bell Wrappers
Taco Bell

This Woman Designed a Wedding Dress Made of Taco Bell Wrappers

Diane Nguyen and her fiance want to be the first to wed at the company's wedding chapel in Las Vegas.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
I Was a Judge for Samuel Adams's Food and Beer Contest
Food

I Was a Judge for Samuel Adams's Food and Beer Contest

This editor found out that it is really hard to give feedback when you're stuffing your face with deliciousness.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
New York Entrepreneurs: Nominate Your Company for The Resilience Awards
Announcements

New York Entrepreneurs: Nominate Your Company for The Resilience Awards

Your chance to spotlight yourself or someone you know who defines what it means to be an entrepreneurial warrior.
Jason Saltzman | 2 min read
The Votes Are In and We Have A Pitch Room Wild Card Winner!
Pitch contests

The Votes Are In and We Have A Pitch Room Wild Card Winner!

Congratulations to Ploughshare Brewing Company!
Samuel Adams® | 2 min read
Meet the Guys Who Want to Fund Your Franchise
Franchisors

Meet the Guys Who Want to Fund Your Franchise

The Franchise Funding Group wants to do things differently.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
The Best Drone Racer in the World Just Won $250,000
Drones

The Best Drone Racer in the World Just Won $250,000

Fifteen-year-old Luke Bannister just won $250,000 by beating out 150 teams in the first World Drone Prix, held in Dubai.
Mat Smith | 1 min read
Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.
Pizza Hut

Good at Math? You Could Win a Whole Lot of 'Pi' From Pizza Hut.

The chain is celebrating National Pi Day with a contest to solve three challenging math problems.
John Kell | 2 min read
12 Ways to Think Outside the Marketing Box and Reach More Customers Online
Finding Customers

12 Ways to Think Outside the Marketing Box and Reach More Customers Online

Find and convert more online customers by sharing free samples, hosting events and even riding the wave of someone else's audience.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
5 of Today's Marketing Trends Include Refurbished Classic Techniques
Marketing

5 of Today's Marketing Trends Include Refurbished Classic Techniques

Today's marketers are dusting off old ideas like sweepstakes and finding new ways to use email and podcasts.
Charlotte Nichols | 5 min read