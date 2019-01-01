My Queue

contingency

Entrepreneur Mindset

Here's Why You Need to Stop Worrying About the Worst-Case Scenario

Focusing on and preparing for unlikely catastrophes just distracts you from the difficult-but-possible goals you've set for yourself.
Mitch Rothschild | 4 min read
8 Ways to Avoid Cash Flow Surprises That Could Kill Your Business

Be aware of common cash flow problems and have a plan in place to address them when needed.
John Rampton | 7 min read
4 Answers You Need Before Hiring Corporate Counsel for Your Company

Sound legal advice is essential, especially when you're just starting out.
Ryan Howard | 3 min read