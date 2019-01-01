There are no Videos in your queue.
Contract Workers
Gig Economy
Don't let gig worker liabilities burn up your reputation.
You might not give your gig-economy contractors retirement plans and paid vacation. But you can invest in them with good paychecks and advancement opportunities.
Freelance workers can benefit your business. Make sure you are making the best use of their time -- and your money.
Businesses need to do a little prep work for the relationship to succeed.
Working projects gives you flexibility but there are some harsh realities to long-term gigging.
More From This Topic
Independent Contractors
The on-demand economy is not a fad, it is simply the continuing evolution of our workforce.
Sharing Economy
The on-demand grocery delivery company expects three-fourths of eligible workers to make the transition.
Legal Issues
The popular ride-hailing apps failed to persuade separate U.S. judges to rule that their drivers are independent contractors instead of employees.
Outsourcing
Like larger corporations, many small businesses are using outside help rather than hiring new employees.
Finance
New IRS-approved web filing options make filing 1099 forms a breeze.
Growth Strategies
Marcus Erb, senior consultant at the Great Place to Work Institute, on inspiring contract workers to go beyond the terms of their contract.
