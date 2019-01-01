There are no Videos in your queue.
Contracts
Contracts are not a substitute for trust, they are the basis for trust.
Blockchain promises to be a powerful tool for rooting corruption plaguing societies around the world.
No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
Don't think of them as aggressive -- instead, think of nondisclosure agreements as a fast-track toward trust.
Ever wanted to leave the lawyers out of your client transactions? Now you can.
The Way We Work
Blockchain is just a technology to make things more efficient, explains Sagewise co-founder and CEO Amy Wan.
Contracts
Learn from my missteps to save yourself from potential hassles.
Blockchain
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are just the beginning of how blockchain can be used for transactions and tracking.
Contracts
Contracts aren't one size fits all.
Contracts
With subscription software as a service rising in popularity, short-term contracts are an increasingly good option for B2B businesses.
Growth Strategies
It can be attractive to partner with a startup to grow your company. However, make sure that you avoid the mistakes that can lead to creating a burden and prevent success.
Contracts
A deal is never truly done until the ink is dry. Here are some common mistakes to avoid as you build your empire.
Freelancers
One of the hardest parts of freelancing is getting paid on time. This document should make things easier.
Taxes
Be organized, and reach out for help when you need it.
Outsourcing
Integrating remote freelancers with your in-house team is critical and not at all easy.
