There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Contracts and Negotiations
Contracts
Learn from my missteps to save yourself from potential hassles.
The first rule of businesses is that the negotiation has to be good for both parties.
Do your homework to ensure the chosen influencer is consistent with your brand's look, feel and tone.
Consulting gigs always come with costs and opportunities. Your contract needs to anticipate both.
An NDA is your basic protection whenever you need to trust someone with valuable information about your business.
More From This Topic
Outsourcing
Integrating remote freelancers with your in-house team is critical and not at all easy.
Negotiating
The sales process, culminating in the contract negotiation, is supposed to be a mutually beneficial endeavor. But, is it?
Partnerships
Ulay and Marina Abramovic had already dissolved their partnership in life. After a court battle, they dissolved their partnership in business, too.
Negotiation
Show up to learn, know your limit and realize you're pitching yourself -- not just your business.
Growth Strategies
Attaining a coveted spot on a major retailer's supply chain is a boon to your small business, but how do you adapt?
Staples
The decision comes three weeks after a U.S. federal judge ordered to halt the deal because of antitrust concerns.
Verizon
Network technicians and customer service representatives in the company's Fios Internet, telephone and television services units walked off the job on April 13 after contract talks hit an impasse.
Verizon
The company and the union are at an impasse with issues like healthcare, offshoring call center jobs, work rules and pensions.
Verizon
Current contracts have expired, but Verizon employees are still at work.
Legal
Asset protection isn't complicated. Just follow these tips.
Great leaders are great negotiators. This is a tricky process but a necessary one that can protect you and your business. These articles can guide you through the mediation process before you sign on any dotted line.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?