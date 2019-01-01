Contracts and Negotiations

My Queue

6 Mistakes to Avoid When Creating Client Contracts
Contracts

6 Mistakes to Avoid When Creating Client Contracts

Learn from my missteps to save yourself from potential hassles.
Lisa Promise | 6 min read
Make Your Next Negotiation a 'Win-Win.' 3 Tips for How to Do That.

Make Your Next Negotiation a 'Win-Win.' 3 Tips for How to Do That.

The first rule of businesses is that the negotiation has to be good for both parties.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
10 Elements Needed to Create Effective Collaboration Between Your Brand and Your Influencer

10 Elements Needed to Create Effective Collaboration Between Your Brand and Your Influencer

Do your homework to ensure the chosen influencer is consistent with your brand's look, feel and tone.
Murray Newlands | 10 min read
4 Things Besides Pay Consultants Need to Negotiate in Contracts

4 Things Besides Pay Consultants Need to Negotiate in Contracts

Consulting gigs always come with costs and opportunities. Your contract needs to anticipate both.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
5 Situations That Require a Non-Disclosure Agreement

5 Situations That Require a Non-Disclosure Agreement

An NDA is your basic protection whenever you need to trust someone with valuable information about your business.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read

5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development
Outsourcing

5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development

Integrating remote freelancers with your in-house team is critical and not at all easy.
Karan Chaudhry | 6 min read
How to Expertly Negotiate a 6-Figure Sales Contract
Negotiating

How to Expertly Negotiate a 6-Figure Sales Contract

The sales process, culminating in the contract negotiation, is supposed to be a mutually beneficial endeavor. But, is it?
Danny Wong | 5 min read
What the Legal Battle of 2 Art World Giants Teaches About Partnerships
Partnerships

What the Legal Battle of 2 Art World Giants Teaches About Partnerships

Ulay and Marina Abramovic had already dissolved their partnership in life. After a court battle, they dissolved their partnership in business, too.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
5 Important Lessons Shark Tank Teaches Us About Negotiation
Negotiation

5 Important Lessons Shark Tank Teaches Us About Negotiation

Show up to learn, know your limit and realize you're pitching yourself -- not just your business.
Jerry Jao | 6 min read
The Purchase Order Is In … Now What?
Growth Strategies

The Purchase Order Is In … Now What?

Attaining a coveted spot on a major retailer's supply chain is a boon to your small business, but how do you adapt?
William Bauer | 4 min read
Staples CEO to Step Down After Office Depot Deal Termination
Staples

Staples CEO to Step Down After Office Depot Deal Termination

The decision comes three weeks after a U.S. federal judge ordered to halt the deal because of antitrust concerns.
Reuters | 1 min read
Verizon and Unions Reach Tentative Deal to End Labor Strike
Verizon

Verizon and Unions Reach Tentative Deal to End Labor Strike

Network technicians and customer service representatives in the company's Fios Internet, telephone and television services units walked off the job on April 13 after contract talks hit an impasse.
Reuters | 2 min read
About 40,000 Verizon Unionized Workers Strike Over Contract Talks
Verizon

About 40,000 Verizon Unionized Workers Strike Over Contract Talks

The company and the union are at an impasse with issues like healthcare, offshoring call center jobs, work rules and pensions.
Reuters | 3 min read
No Strike for Now as Verizon, Unions Continue to Negotiate
Verizon

No Strike for Now as Verizon, Unions Continue to Negotiate

Current contracts have expired, but Verizon employees are still at work.
Reuters | 2 min read
8 Things You Must Do to Protect Your Assets
Legal

8 Things You Must Do to Protect Your Assets

Asset protection isn't complicated. Just follow these tips.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Contracts and Negotiations

Great leaders are great negotiators. This is a tricky process but a necessary one that can protect you and your business. These articles can guide you through the mediation process before you sign on any dotted line. 