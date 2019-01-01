There are no Videos in your queue.
Control
Learn how to take control with lessons from Krav Maga.
People who want to be their own bosses -- like entrepreneurs -- may fall into this neurological group.
Don't let your ego get in the way of living life to the fullest.
Your mind and body need to be in the right shape.
You're not giving up your vision, you're trusting your executive team to execute it.
Struggles
Control your life before it controls you.
Priorities
When you prioritize your goals rather than someone else's, an incredible thing happens: You actually accomplish them.
Personal Finance
With his newly re-released New York Times bestseller, the life strategist and philanthropist wants to help you take control of your financial life -- so he's giving his books away for free.
Entrepreneur Mindset
The bottom line is that it doesn't matter whether genes can increase your chances of being successful. With effort, anyone can be.
Leadership Qualities
Here are seven resources to help shed some light and ease the fears associated with relinquishing the role of CEO.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Simply having a map doesn't mean you'll even start a journey -- which is why connecting personal action to outcome is essential.
Careers
When it comes to your career, it's a big mistake to ignore what you think you can't control and focus on what you think you can.
Funding
What kind of funding you seek can make all the difference in how much money you raise and how much control you keep.
Success
The most successful business leaders are alternatingly denigrated and worshipped. The truth is, they're very much like you and me.
Confidence
Confidence is a state of mind and we have far more control over that than many people believe.
