Take Control of Your Business by Treating It Like a Knife Fight
Learn how to take control with lessons from Krav Maga.
Kristina Libby | 5 min read
If You Struggle With Authority, Science Says Blame Your Brain

People who want to be their own bosses -- like entrepreneurs -- may fall into this neurological group.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
How to Become the Master of Your Life

Don't let your ego get in the way of living life to the fullest.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
10 Reasons You're Still Not Happy

Your mind and body need to be in the right shape.
Sam McRoberts | 6 min read
The Responsibility of a True Leader Is to Be a Great Coach

You're not giving up your vision, you're trusting your executive team to execute it.
Tracy Byrnes | 1 min read

Overcome the Struggle and Take Control of Your Life
Control your life before it controls you.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
7 Amazing Things That Happen When You Stop Worrying About Being Nice
When you prioritize your goals rather than someone else's, an incredible thing happens: You actually accomplish them.
Tami Brehse | 4 min read
Tony Robbins: Take Control of Your Finances, and Take Control of Your Life
With his newly re-released New York Times bestseller, the life strategist and philanthropist wants to help you take control of your financial life -- so he's giving his books away for free.
Tracy Byrnes | 7 min read
Is Successful Entrepreneurship Nature or Nurture? It's Both. But Not Really.
The bottom line is that it doesn't matter whether genes can increase your chances of being successful. With effort, anyone can be.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
When It's Time to Grow, Sometimes You Need to Let Go
Here are seven resources to help shed some light and ease the fears associated with relinquishing the role of CEO.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
Why Future Orientation Is the Most Important Part of Entrepreneurial Thinking
Simply having a map doesn't mean you'll even start a journey -- which is why connecting personal action to outcome is essential.
Amy Rosen | 4 min read
How to Take Control of Your Career … Now!
When it comes to your career, it's a big mistake to ignore what you think you can't control and focus on what you think you can.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Think About Non-Dilutive Financing
What kind of funding you seek can make all the difference in how much money you raise and how much control you keep.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
10 Surprising Things Successful People Like
The most successful business leaders are alternatingly denigrated and worshipped. The truth is, they're very much like you and me.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read
5 Proven Ways to Boost Your Confidence
Confidence is a state of mind and we have far more control over that than many people believe.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read