ConveGenius

ConveGenius Acquires Gray Matters To Boosts AI-Based Assessment Products
Acquisitions

ConveGenius Acquires Gray Matters To Boosts AI-Based Assessment Products

The step has been taken to further strengthen ConveGenius' - EdTech for Naya Bharat campaign that aims to empower 100 million students at the bottom of the education funnel
Debarghya Sil | 4 min read